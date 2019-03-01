Education officials dismiss gun threat rumors at Los Banos school

Rumors of a possibly troubled student bringing a gun to the Pacheco High School campus in Los Banos started swirling on social media late Thursday.
Those rumors are false, school officials said.
“Over two weeks ago, there was an allegation of a student making threats against other students,” Los Banos Unified School District Superintendent Mark Marshall said in a statement. “Working with the Los Banos Police Department, school officials immediately investigated the incident and found no threat to students.
“Social media posts claiming an active threat to the campus are false,” he said, adding the school was open Friday.
