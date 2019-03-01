Merced County man arrested during online sex sting, police say

Merced police say a 43-year-old man was arrested this week during an online sex sting.
Michael Ray Bainum was arrested Wednesday, during an undercover operation targeting human trafficking and prostitution, according to a press release.
During the operation, officers with the department’s DART team responded to advertisements on known commercial sex web sties and contacted a female who posted an online advertisement.
Officers met with the woman, who was detained. Following the investigation, police said they believed the woman to be a victim of prostitution and the Valley Crisis Center was contacted to provide her with services.
Officers located the woman’s suspected pimp, and Bainum was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of felont pimping and supervision of a prostitute, according to authorities.
Merced police are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Sgt. Solis at 209-385-4703, or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725.
The public can send information via anonymous text message to the police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and include the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.
