Merced County man arrested after deputies find rifle in car, authorities say

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested a Dos Palos man after they found an AR-15 style rifle, high capacity magazines, a Colt 1911 handgun and several rounds of ammunition in a car he was driving. Deputies responded to a call of a person shooting from a vehicle in at the area of Sandy Mush Road and Highway 59 around 1:20 a.m. Thursday morning. Photo courtesy of the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.