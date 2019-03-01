Crime

Merced County man arrested after deputies find rifle in car, authorities say

By Andrew Kuhn

March 01, 2019 04:40 PM

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested a Dos Palos man after they found an AR-15 style rifle, high capacity magazines, a Colt 1911 handgun and several rounds of ammunition in a car he was driving. Deputies responded to a call of a person shooting from a vehicle in at the area of Sandy Mush Road and Highway 59 around 1:20 a.m. Thursday morning. Photo courtesy of the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested a Dos Palos man after they found an AR-15 style rifle, high capacity magazines, a Colt 1911 handgun and several rounds of ammunition in a car he was driving. Deputies responded to a call of a person shooting from a vehicle in at the area of Sandy Mush Road and Highway 59 around 1:20 a.m. Thursday morning. Photo courtesy of the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office said it has arrested a Dos Palos man after they found an AR-15 style rifle, high capacity magazines, a Colt 1911 handgun and several rounds of ammunition in a car he was driving. Deputies responded to a call of a person shooting from a vehicle in at the area of Sandy Mush Road and Highway 59 around 1:20 a.m. Thursday morning. Photo courtesy of the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

A Dos Palos man was arrested after someone reported a person shooting from a vehicle, according to a Merced County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post..

According to authorities, 22-year-old Jesus Armenta-Arellanes, of Dos Palos, was arrested after deputies found weapons in the car he was driving.

Deputies responded to a call of shooting coming from a white Mercedes sedan occupied by two individuals, in the area of Sandy Mush Road and Highway 59 around 1:20 a.m. Thursday morning, according to Deputy Daryl Allen.

Deputies located the suspect vehicle and conducted a vehicle stop in the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

During a search of the vehicle, authorities said they located an AR-15 style rifle, high capacity magazines, a Colt 1911 handgun and several rounds of ammunition.

Armenta-Arellanes was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of willful discharge of a firearm, possession of a short-barreled rifle, possession of high capacity magazine, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and possession of an assault weapon.

Andrew Kuhn

  Comments  