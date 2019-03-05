Mariposa man arrested, accused of having sex with 13-year-old, deputies say

A Mariposa man has been arrested after having sex with a 13-year-old he contacted through social media, the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday.
Deputies arrested 24-year-old Miles Imamura on Friday outside the home of a minor he had been in contact with through Facebook Messenger, according to a news release.
Authorities said the sheriff’s office launched an investigation into possible sex crimes involving a minor after it was determined that Imamura allegedly asked a 13-year-old for nude photos and made plans to meet for sex via Facebook Messenger.
Imamura first contacted the minor through Facebook Messenger and authorities said the minor did not know Imamura prior to him making contact.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Merced Sun-Star
#ReadLocal
Imamura was aware of the minor’s age during the internet chats and asked the minor several times to delete their messages because he did not want to “get in trouble,” according to the news release.
According to Mariposa County Sheriff Public Information Officer Kristie Mitchell, authorities determined that Imamura and the victim had met for sex at least twice. Each time, Imamura would pick up the minor outside of the home and drive the minor to his residence before returning the minor to their house several hours later, authorities said.
On the night of his arrest, authorities said Imamura planned to meet the minor at the end of the driveway where he found deputies waiting for him.
Imamura was arrested on suspicion of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor, unlawful sex with a minor, contacting a minor to commit a felony and arranging a meeting with a minor for lewd purposes.
According to Mitchell, Imamura posted bail and is no longer in custody.
Comments