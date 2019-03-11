Gang member arrested after vehicle pursuit in Merced County, police say

One person has been arrested after a car chase in Merced County, according to authorities.
The Livingston Police Department said officers arrested suspected gang member Jonathan Carlos Arellano, 32, of Livingston, after engaging in a vehicle pursuit that began at about 3:13 p.m. in the area of Swan Street on Saturday.
Police said officers pursued the vehicle to the 800 block of 8th Street, where officers negotiated with Arellano to surrender safely. Arellano was taken into custody without injuries.
