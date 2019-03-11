Crime

Gang member arrested after vehicle pursuit in Merced County, police say

By Andrew Kuhn

March 11, 2019 03:51 PM

One person has been arrested after a car chase in Merced County, according to authorities.

The Livingston Police Department said officers arrested suspected gang member Jonathan Carlos Arellano, 32, of Livingston, after engaging in a vehicle pursuit that began at about 3:13 p.m. in the area of Swan Street on Saturday.

Police said officers pursued the vehicle to the 800 block of 8th Street, where officers negotiated with Arellano to surrender safely. Arellano was taken into custody without injuries.

