Driver arrested for DUI after crashing car into Merced County home, police say

One person has been arrested after crashing a vehicle into a home in Snelling on Monday, according to authorities.
According to the California Highway Patrol, 26-year-old Breanna Villegas of Merced, was arrested after crashing a 2015 Hyundai Sonata into a home in the 2500 block of Emma Street at about 5:25 a.m. Monday
According to CHP Officer Eric Zuniga, Villegas was driving south on Highway 59 north of Emma Street at an unknown speed when she failed to negotiate a turn and crashed into the residence.
An adult male and female were asleep inside the home at the time of the collision and suffered minor injuries, according to Zuniga.
Authorities said both residents refused medical attention and Villegas was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of felony driving under the influence.
