Felon arrested with loaded gun in truck in Merced, police say

A convicted felon has been arrested after officers located a gun in his car, according to authorities.
The Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit arrested 32-year-old Allen McKenzie of Madera, on Saturday during a traffic stop on Ellen Court in Merced, according to a news release.
Police said McKenzie admitted he had a gun in his truck. Officers searched the vehicle and located a loaded revolver.
McKenzie was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.
Merced Police ask anyone with information regarding the crime to contact Gang Violence and Suppression Unit Sgt. Rodriguez at 209-385-4710 or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. The public can send information through anonymous text message to Merced police by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and include the word “Comvip” as the keyword in the text message.
