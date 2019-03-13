Crime

Sheriff’s Office seizes thousands of marijuana plants in Merced County

By Andrew Kuhn

March 13, 2019 11:47 AM

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday, that it eradicated close to 3000 marijuana plants after serving five search warrants in the Delhi area of Merced County. Authorities said over 500 pounds of finished product and five firearms were also seized. Photo courtesy of the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday, that it eradicated close to 3000 marijuana plants after serving five search warrants in the Delhi area of Merced County. Authorities said over 500 pounds of finished product and five firearms were also seized. Photo courtesy of the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday, that it eradicated close to 3000 marijuana plants after serving five search warrants in the Delhi area of Merced County. Authorities said over 500 pounds of finished product and five firearms were also seized. Photo courtesy of the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Team announced Wednesday it had eradicated close to 3,000 marijuana plants this week in Merced County.

Authorities said the team served five search warrants throughout the Delhi area and seized over 500 pounds of finished product, along with five firearms.

A Merced County Sheriff Facebook post said the Sheriff’s Office will be enforcing the marijuana cultivations laws that were put in place in 2018.

Outdoor marijuana grows are illegal and will be dealt with immediately and prosecuted to the full extent of the law, according to the Sheriffs Office. Currently, only six plants are allowed to be grown indoors.

  Comments  