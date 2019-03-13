Sheriff’s Office seizes thousands of marijuana plants in Merced County

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Enforcement Team announced Wednesday it had eradicated close to 3,000 marijuana plants this week in Merced County.
Authorities said the team served five search warrants throughout the Delhi area and seized over 500 pounds of finished product, along with five firearms.
A Merced County Sheriff Facebook post said the Sheriff’s Office will be enforcing the marijuana cultivations laws that were put in place in 2018.
Outdoor marijuana grows are illegal and will be dealt with immediately and prosecuted to the full extent of the law, according to the Sheriffs Office. Currently, only six plants are allowed to be grown indoors.
