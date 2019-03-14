Crime

Police ask public for help identifying suspects in Merced County armed robbery

By Andrew Kuhn

March 14, 2019 02:39 PM

Atwater Police vehicle. Merced Sun-Star file image. Andrew Kuhn akuhn@mercedsunstar.com
Atwater Police are asking the public for help identifying suspects they said robbed a local business, according to a news release.

Authorities said five people robbed the Circle K located at 1619 Sycamore Avenue in Atwater at about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police said at least one of the people was armed and held a female employee at gunpoint while demanding access to the store’s cash register.

The thieves took cash from the register as well as tobacco products before fleeing in a tan four-door vehicle that was last seen entering the northbound Highway 99 on-ramp at about 1:35 a.m., according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Vierra at 209-357-6395 or the Atwater Police Department dispatch at 209-357-6396. Callers and information can remain confidential, according to police.

