Merced County man arrested, accused of sexually assaulting teenage girl, police say

A Merced County man was arrested this week, accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl, according to police.
Atwater Police said officers arrested 20-year-old Ebensio Delgado after the teenager’s father called police.
Officers responded to a call in the 1800 block of Carter Way shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning and spoke with the alleged victim and her father.
The 17-year-old said she had been lured into a garage and sexually assaulted by her 20-year-old neighbor, according to a news release.
When the teenager was finally able to escape from the garage, she informed her father of what happened and he called the police.
Authorities said words were exchanged between the suspect and the victim’s father prior to officers arriving on scene.
Delgado was detained at his apartment before being booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of rape by force or fear and false imprisonment, according to a news release.
