Man stabbed during attack in Merced County, police say

A 32-year-old man was stabbed multiple times Wednesday night in Los Banos.
Police said the victim, whose name was not released, was attacked around 9 p.m. in the 700 block of Sprig Way. Police said a group of at least four males exited a light-colored sedan and attacked the victim, stabbing him at least twice in the upper body and leg before fleeing in the vehicle, Cmdr. Jason Hedden said.
Police said the man was outside a home waiting for a ride when he was attacked.
The motive for the attack remains unclear. Investigators don’t believe the victim knew his attackers.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Merced Sun-Star
#ReadLocal
He was taken to a Modesto-area hospital where he was treated and released.
Comments