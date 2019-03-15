Merced felon arrested after officers search for evidence in Vacaville fraud case

A convicted felon was arrested in Merced on Thursday after authorities found a firearm, ammunition and evidence of fraud in his home, police said.
The Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit and Disruptive Area Response Team helped the Vacaville Police Department conduct a search warrant at the home of 38-year-old Mikal Searvance before 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Riverside Court, according to a news release.
Officers found a handgun, ammunition, large capacity magazines and documents that were connected to a fraud case Vacaville police were investigating.
Mikal Searvance, 38, was arrested at the home and booked into Merced County jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was being held Friday in lieu of $200,000 bond.
Anyone with information on the crime or suspect is being asked to contact Sgt. Brian Rodriguez at 209-385-4710 or at GVSU@cityofmerced.org.
Tips can be sent to 209-385-4725. Anonymous text messages can be sent to the number “TIP411,” or “847411,” with the word “Comvip” as the text message keyword.
