Merced felon arrested after officers search for evidence in Vacaville fraud case

By Vikaas Shanker

March 15, 2019 12:13 PM

Mikal Searvance, a 38-year-old felon, was arrested Thursday, March 14, 2019, after the Merced PD Gang Violence Suppression Unit and Disruptive Area Response Team found a firearm and ammunition in his home during a search for Vacaville fraud evidence.
A convicted felon was arrested in Merced on Thursday after authorities found a firearm, ammunition and evidence of fraud in his home, police said.

The Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit and Disruptive Area Response Team helped the Vacaville Police Department conduct a search warrant at the home of 38-year-old Mikal Searvance before 1:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Riverside Court, according to a news release.

Officers found a handgun, ammunition, large capacity magazines and documents that were connected to a fraud case Vacaville police were investigating.

Mikal Searvance, 38, was arrested at the home and booked into Merced County jail on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was being held Friday in lieu of $200,000 bond.

Anyone with information on the crime or suspect is being asked to contact Sgt. Brian Rodriguez at 209-385-4710 or at GVSU@cityofmerced.org.

Tips can be sent to 209-385-4725. Anonymous text messages can be sent to the number “TIP411,” or “847411,” with the word “Comvip” as the text message keyword.

