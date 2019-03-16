Man shot in front of Loughborough 7-Eleven, say Merced police

A man in his 20s was hospitalized early Saturday morning after being shot in front of the 7-Eleven in Merced’s Loughborough area, police said.
Details are preliminary. Officers responded to the scene at R Street and Loughborough Drive around 12:30 a.m. and located the victim. He was treated and taken to a hospital outside the Merced area, according to Sgt. Chris Russell.
No suspect is in custody. Russell said detectives are continuing to work the case.
Anyone with information about the shooting can send tips to to 209-385-4725. Tip are kept confidential.
Anonymous text messages can be sent to the number “TIP411,” or “847411,” with the word “Comvip” as the text message keyword.
