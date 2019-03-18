Suspected gang member arrested in Merced, police say

A traffic stop in Merced ended with a suspected gang member behind bars after police found a firearm in his car, officers said Monday.
The Merced Police Gang Violence Suppression Unit arrested 35-year-old Carlos Almeida of Merced on Friday, according to a news release.
Police said officers stopped a vehicle driven by the alleged gang member on Lesher Drive for a vehicle code violation. Officers searched the vehicle and discovered a handgun and ammunition under the center console.
Almeida was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of felon in possession of a firearm, ammunition and gang enhancements, according to the release.
Merced Police ask anyone with information regarding the alleged crime to contact Gang Violence Suppression Unit Sgt. Brian Rodriguez at 209-385-4710 or the Merced Police Department Tipster line at 209-3854725. Information can be sent by anonymous text message to the police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and include the word “Comvip” as the keyword in the text message.
