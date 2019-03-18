Kids turned over to CPS after DUI crash and domestic violence assault, Merced police say

A driver and passenger were arrested after crashing a car during an argument over the weekend in Merced County, Merced police said.
According to police, 25-year-old James Reid and 30-year-old Kaylee Brower, both of Winton, were arrested after the car they were in crashed into a tree Saturday night.
Officers responded to the scene of the crash at about 11:22 p.m. in the area of Avignon Drive at the intersection of Horizons Avenue for an injury car crash, according to a news release.
Officers investigated and determined that while in the vehicle, Reid, the front passenger, was involved in an argument with Brower who was behind the wheel of the car with two juveniles in the rear passenger area.
Reid is accused of assaulting Brower causing her to lose control of the vehicle and run off the road hitting a tree, according to police.
Police said Reid and Brower suffered minor injuries during the crash and the children were unharmed.
Officers determined Brower was driving under the influence and she was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail for suspicion of DUI and child endangerment, according to the news release.
Reid was arrested and booked into the Merced County jail on suspicion of domestic violence and child endangerment charges, police said.
According to Lt. Alan Ward, the juveniles in the vehicle at the time of the crash were turned over to Child Protective Services.
Merced police ask anyone with information regarding the case to contact the Merced Police Department at 209-385-6912 or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-3854752. The public can send information via anonymous text message to police by dialing “TIP411” or “847411” and include the word “Comvip” as the keyword in the text message.
