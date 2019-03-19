Man who played rock, paper, scissors for first rape of unconscious teen gets prison time

A 21-year-old Winton man on Tuesday was sentenced to eight years in prison after he pleaded no contest to raping an underage girl while she was under the influence of alcohol.

Braxton Bentley, who was 18 at the time, and another juvenile suspect encouraged a 17-year-old girl at a house party on July 8, 2016, to drink beer until she was intoxicated enough to be carried into a bedroom after other party guests left, according to court records, authorities said.

Bentley admitted to carrying the victim into the bedroom, according to investigation reports.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Merced Sun-Star

Braxton Bentley, of Winton, was sentenced to eight years in prison on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, after he pleaded no contest to raping an underage girl when she was under the influence of alcohol. Courtesy Merced County Sheriff's Office

The last thing the victim told police she remembered before passing out was Bentley and the male juvenile reportedly played rock, paper, scissors to determine who would rape her first. She woke up to the male juvenile raping her before she yelled at him, put on her clothes and left, court records state. The victim reported the incident to police the next day, according to investigators.

After a DNA test matched Bentley and the juvenile, Bentley confirmed the two played rock, paper, scissors to take turns with the victim. And he admitted having sex with the victim, according to court records.

Bentley also told investigators he knew the victim was drunk and unable to give consent, according to reports.

The victim declined to give an impact statement at Bentley’s sentencing hearing Tuesday, Merced County Deputy District Attorney Thane Nored said.

Bentley told Merced County Judge Jeanne Schechter “You’ve been very fair to me,” and asked for permission to say a final goodbye to his girlfriend and newborn baby. Children aren’t allowed in the courtroom, but Schechter granted his request and allowed Bentley’s girlfriend and child inside.

“It has to be quick,” a sheriff’s deputy said.

He then was handcuffed and taken into custody.

In addition to prison time, Bentley also will have to register as a sex offender and pay an unspecified amount in restitution.

Bentley’s attorney, George Herman, declined to comment on the sentencing or the conviction.

The Merced County District Attorney’s Office didn’t return requests for comment about Bentley and if the male juvenile faced charges or not.