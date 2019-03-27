15-year-old stabbed by man at skate park in Merced County, police say

A 21-year-old Atwater man was in custody on Wednesday following an alleged attempted robbery and stabbing, according to Atwater police.
Officers were called around 10:30 p.m. Sunday after a 15-year-old reported being stabbed in the 100 block of Kelso Street, according to a news release. As officers searched the area, officials at Mercy Medical Center in Merced told police they had a stabbing victim.
Officers confirmed the victim was the same person who reported being stabbed at the skate park at Osborn Park, police said. Officers said the suspect attempted to rob the 15-year-old and his juvenile friend before the stabbing.
Police identified the man as 21-year-old Moffat Teneng of Atwater. Officers arrested him about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on suspicion of attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.
Teneng was booked into the Merced County Jail and remained there Wednesday in lieu of $95,000 bail, according to jail records.
