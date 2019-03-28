Suspected teen gang member arrested in Merced County shooting, police say

Authorities said a juvenile suspect has been arrested in connection with a Merced County shooting that sent one man to the hospital.
Los Banos Police said the 17-year-old male was arrested on Tuesday, when detectives served a search warrant at home in the 2700 block of Snow Goose Drive, according to a news release.
Police said detectives were able to identify the suspect from surveillance video.
According to police, at about 11:21 p.m. on March 24, officers were dispatched to a home on the east side of town for a report of a gunshot wound. A 25-year-old Los Banos man told family members that he was shot at a business in the 2200 block of Pacheco Boulevard.
Los Banos Police officers found evidence of a shooting at a nearby gas station and a blood trail leading to the man’s home, police said.
The victim was transported by air ambulance to a Modesto area hospital for treatment of his injuries and remains hospitalized in critical, but stable condition, according to authorities.
The teenager was booked into the Iris Garrett Juvenile Justice Facility on suspicion of attempted murder, participation in a criminal street gang and conspiracy to commit a crime.
Authorities said the investigation into the shooting remains open and several other suspects are sought in connection with the shooting.
Anyone with information about the alleged crime can contact Detective-Sergeant Justin Melden at 209-827-7070, ext. 2509.
To leave an anonymous tip call 209-827-7070, ext. 2545. Anonymous tips can also be left at the Los Banos Police Department web page. Select “report graffiti and other crime” link or contact the Merced Area Crime Stoppers at 1-855-725-2420 or visit the website.
