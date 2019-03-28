Merced County man tied to a string of burglaries, car thefts, police say

A Merced County man was arrested after police discovered a stolen vehicle and other stolen property in Los Banos, authorities said.
Officers on Wednesday arrested 34-year-old Michael Lee Desa of Los Banos after police said he was the driver of a stolen vehicle.
A Los Banos police officer spotted a suspicious Chevrolet 2500 utility truck at 7:43 a.m. in the 1200 block of F Street.
As the vehicle drove into a gated property, the officer ran the license plate and determined the vehicle stolen out of Buttonwillow.
Police said officers located and arrested Desa after setting up a perimeter around the property. A search warrant was obtained for the property and detectives found a stolen trailer as well as three additional stolen vehicles. Stolen acetylene tanks, tools, fuel pumps and 14 stolen propane tanks were also found on the property, according to a news release.
Police said the stolen items were taken in recent burglaries from at least four local business and another business outside the city of Los Banos.
Desa was booked into the Los Banos Police Department jail facility and remains in custody at the Merced County Jail in lieu of $80,000 bail on suspicion of theft over $400, possession of stolen vehicle and stolen vehicle without owners consent, according to jail records.
Police said the local stolen property was recovered and returned to the owners. The owner of the stolen truck and trailer was notified and has made arrangements to recover the equipment.
