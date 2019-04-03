Merced County deputies find thousands of plants and this sports car at illegal marijuana grows

Cannabis 101: Here’s what you need to know about recreational marijuana Budtender Danny Cress gives a crash course in recreational marijuana, legal in California as of Jan. 1. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Budtender Danny Cress gives a crash course in recreational marijuana, legal in California as of Jan. 1.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office destroyed more than 18,000 marijuana plants and clones, along with several pounds of trimmed buds and recovered two firearms and a stolen sports car, officials said.

The enforcement sweep occurred last week and yielded a total of 18,514 plants and nine pounds of buds, according to a news release.

The marijuana plants and product were confiscated because all outdoor marijuana grows are considered illegal due to Merced County cultivation laws passed in 2018.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office eradicated 18,514 marijuana plants and clones, including the plants pictured here, and nine pounds of finished product while also recovering two firearms and a stolen 2015 Sting Ray Corvette during an illegal marijuana enforcement sweep in the last week of March 2019. Courtesy Merced County Sheriff's Office

In addition to the illegal grows, deputies recovered two firearms and a 2015 Chevrolet Stingray Corvette at an indoor grow on White Crane Road in Merced County, the release states.

Deputies said residents are allowed to grow a maximum of six marijuana plants indoors. More information on laws regarding marijuana cultivation can be found at http://www.qcode.us/codes/mercedcounty/.