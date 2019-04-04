His body was found in a Merced home. Now 3 men with ties to the Norteno gang have been arrested

Three men were arrested Wednesday in connection with the January killing of a 50-year-old man in north Merced.

Christopher Olvera, 24, of Modesto, Felipe Heredia, 24, of Merced and Louie Gonzales, 26, of Merced, were arrested as suspects in the killing of Jeff Bergeron, according to Merced Police Sgt. Rey Alvarez.





Merced police detectives arrested the trio Wednesday, with the assistance of MAGNET and the Gang Violence Suppression Unit.

Detectives began investigating Bergeron’s death after his body was found Jan 25. at a home in the 4300 block of Bixby Way in Merced.

Police showed up at the residence at 6:15 p.m. to make a welfare check after an employer informed the police the victim didn’t show up for work that day.

Upon arriving at the home, police discovered signs of forced entry and found Bergeron’s body in one of the bedrooms with “obvious signs of trauma to the body,” according to Lt. Jay Struble.

Police said the three suspects are Norteno gang members from the Merced area. They were booked into the Merced County Jail on murder charges with gang enhancements.

Merced police ask anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Detective Kalvin Haygood at 209-385-6998.





The public can send information via anonymous text message to police by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and include the word “Comvip” as the keyword in the text message.



