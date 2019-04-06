Shooting in Merced leaves two injured, police searching for suspects

Check out Merced Crime Stopper’s Most Wanted criminals for March 19 If you have information about these wanted people, please call Merced Crime Stoppers at 1-855-725-2420. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK If you have information about these wanted people, please call Merced Crime Stoppers at 1-855-725-2420.

The Merced Police Department is searching for the suspects involved in a shooting that left a male and female injured Friday night.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Laurel Avenue in south Merced, where they found a 35-year-old male who had been shot in the upper torso area. They also located a 26-year-old female with gunshot wounds in her left leg, according to a Merced Police Department news release.

The male victim suffered a critical wound and was flown to a hospital in Modesto. The female victim was taken by paramedics to Mercy Medical Center in Merced for treatment.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Sgt. Ray Alvarez at 209-388-7705 or 209-385-6905. Tips are confidential and you can remain anonymous.