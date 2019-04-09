Crime

Merced police investigating ‘suspicious’ death near 16th and V streets

Merced police are investigating the death of a man found on 16th Street near V Street on Tuesday, calling it “suspicious.”

Details are preliminary. Officers responded after a caller reported a man down in the 1600 block of 16th Street about 6:56 a.m., according to police. Officers and firefighters arrived and found the man, who police described as being in his 20s or 30s.

The man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, had injuries to his body, police said. No additional details were available Tuesday.

“Merced Police Department detectives are actively working on this suspicious death investigation,” a news release stated.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this crime to contact Detective Moses Nelson at 209-388-7759, or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725.

The public can send information via anonymous text messages to police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.

