Suspected gang members arrested after police find guns, ammunition in Merced home

Two suspected gang members were arrested after Merced Police Department reported finding guns and ammunition in a home.

Officers arrested Johnny Cardenas, 31, and Eduardo Munoz, 24, Saturday at a home in the 1400 block of Stretch Road, according to a news release.

The department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit located Cardenas and Munoz after developing information that Cardenas was in possession of a firearm.





During a search of the home, officers located a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson, .380 caliber Kahr, .22 caliber Derringer, 12 gauge Savage Arms sawed-off shotgun and ammunition.





Authorities said Cardenas is prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition.

The men were booked into Merced County Jail on weapons-related charges which included being prohibited persons in possession of firearms and ammunition and gang enhancements, according to police.





Merced police ask anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Gang Violence Suppression Unit Sgt. Rodriguez at 209-385-4710 or GVSU@cityofmerced.org or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725.





The public can send information via anonymous text messages to the police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.



