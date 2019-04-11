Crime

Atwater felon flees officers, hides in horse stall after rifle found in home, police say

The Merced Police Department Gang Violence Suppression Unit arrested Chad Hosburgh, 37, of Atwater, on April 10, 2019, after they found a rifle in his home on Green Sands Drive in Atwater. He tried to flee officers but he was found in a nearby horse ranch stall, according to Merced police.
The Merced Police Department Gang Violence Suppression Unit arrested Chad Hosburgh, 37, of Atwater, on April 10, 2019, after they found a rifle in his home on Green Sands Drive in Atwater. He tried to flee officers but he was found in a nearby horse ranch stall, according to Merced police. Courtesy Merced County Sheriff's Office

A felon from Atwater who has a history of fleeing officers was arrested after a brief foot chase led to him hiding in a horse ranch stall, police said.

Officers with the Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit suspected 37-year-old Chad Hosburgh had a firearm at his home on Green Sands Drive in Atwater and performed a probation search at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to a news release.

Hosburgh was most recently convicted of evading a peace officer and was sentenced to four years in prison on June 23, 2017, according to court records. The conviction was a second strike on his criminal records and he was not allowed to possess firearms.

In the Atwater home, officers reportedly found a bolt-action rifle, ammunition and a bullet-proof vest.

They later found Hosburgh in a vehicle on Shaffer Road, the release states. But he got out of the car and started fleeing officers.

After a brief on-foot pursuit, officers found Hosburgh hiding in a nearby horse ranch stall.

Hosburgh was arrested and booked into Merced County jail with no bond on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, and resisting arrest.

Anyone with information on the alleged crime is being asked to contact Merced GVSU Sgt. Brian Rodriguez at 209-385-4710, or at GVSU@cityofmerced.org. The Merced Police Department’s tipster line can also be reached at 209-385-4725. Anonymous text message tips can be sent to “TIP411,” or 847411, and include “Comvip” as the text message keyword.

