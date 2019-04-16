Merced County woman’s family asks for help to find her killer Family of a slain Atwater woman pleaded Wednesday with Merced County residents to keep an eye out for the man wanted as a "person of interest" related to her death last month. They spoke on Wednesday, March 25, 2018. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Family of a slain Atwater woman pleaded Wednesday with Merced County residents to keep an eye out for the man wanted as a "person of interest" related to her death last month. They spoke on Wednesday, March 25, 2018.

The suspect in the beheading of a Merced County woman has been identified, and he’s been dead for at least a year, according to the Island County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities have been looking for Los Banos resident Jacob Gonzales, 34, who was charged with the brutal killing of 26-year-old Katherine Cunningham, a 2009 Buhach Colony High graduate who also joined the Air Force reserves.

She was found on a 10-acre parcel of land in Camano Island, Washington, on March 3, 2018, near a bunker dug into the hillside, according to Island County Sheriff’s deputies. Her body had been decapitated with a samurai sword.

Authorities said on Tuesday that Gonzales was identified as a body found April 7, 2018, in a river in Yuba City, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. With no identification, the body was classified as a “John Doe.”

The body’s DNA was sent to a lab in November, authorities said in a news release, and identified on Tuesday as belonging to Gonzales.

Cunningham’s family has said the two dated “on and off” for at least five years, but their relationship status in Washington was unclear.