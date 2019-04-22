Merced felon was in possession of a handgun, police say. That’s a violation of his probation

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A probation search turned up a gun in the possession of a convicted felon over the weekend, Merced police said Monday.

The Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit arrested 38-year-old Jesse Alcorta about 9:50 p.m. Saturday on West 20th Street, according to police.

Investigators had information the convicted felon had the handgun, which is a violation of his probation, police said. He also had ammunition.

Alcorta was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. He was not in custody on Monday, according to jail records.

Merced police are asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Gang Violence Suppression Unit Sgt. Brian Rodriguez at 209-385-4710 or GVSU@cityofmerced.org or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to Police Department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.



