Stolen vehicles, rollover crash lead to arrest of two suspects, police say

Two suspects have been arrested after one of two stolen vehicles was involved in a rollover crash in Chowchilla, authorities said.

The Chowchilla Police Department said it arrested 29-year-old Chowchilla resident Jesus Munoz and 23-year-old Chowchilla resident Lisette Gamino, after officers located two stolen vehicles over the weekend.





Authorities said officers responded to the scene of a rollover traffic collision in the 100 Block of North 15th Street in Chowchilla on Sunday.





Police said it was believed that the driver of the vehicle fled on foot prior to the officers’ arrival at the scene.





After an investigation into the collision and an unsuccessful search for the suspect, police determined that the vehicle had been stolen out of Madera.





A citizen gave officers a name of who they believed was the driver of the vehicle and a witness identified Munoz from a photo lineup, according to police.





About two hours after the rollover collision, police said officers located a second stolen vehicle out of Madera in the 200 block of North Ninth Street. Police said that due to a neighbor with security cameras, they determined the vehicle was parked in the location by a female who officers identified as Gamino.





Arrest warrants were authored for the two suspects, and Gamino was arrested at about 7 p.m. Sunday night, police said. According to a news release, Gamino was in possession of several items from the stolen car she was driving at the time of her arrest.





According to police, Munoz was arrested at about 11:30 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of North 11th street wearing the same bloody clothes from the collision.





Both Munoz and Gamino were booked into the Madera County Jail. Munoz was booked on charges of taking vehicle without owners consent, hit-and-run resulting in property damage and attempt to receive or buy stolen property, according to jail records.





Gamino was booked on charges of taking vehicle without owners consent, attempt to buy or sell stolen property, receive known stolen property, attempt to receive or buy stolen property and receiving stolen property, jail records show.



