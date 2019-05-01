Merced, Fresno men arrested for Bobbie’s Food Corner burglary in Atwater, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Fresno man and Merced man were arrested after police said they broke into an Atwater store.

Atwater police responded to a burglar alarm at Bobbie’s Food Corner, 1401 Atwater Blvd., at about 11:06 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release.

A store owner reported two people broke a window and entered the business before taking merchandise and fleeing on foot, the release states.

Within 10 minutes, two suspects were arrested, Atwater Police Chief Michael Salvador said.

Wendell Moton, a 28-year-old from Merced, was found at the scene in possession of the stolen merchandise, Salvador said. Raymond Richardson, a 19-year-old Fresno man, was found minutes later in the 1400 block of Broadway Avenue.

Moton and Richardson were arrested and booked into Merced County Jail on suspicion of burglary, the release states. Both were in custody Wednesday on $50,000 bond, according to jail records.