Victim identified in fatal DUI collision in Merced County. Suspect arrested

A 20-year-old Winton man who was killed in a fatal hit-and-run DUI collision was identified as Devon Fontenette-Noack, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Fontenette-Noack was killed in a rollover collision Saturday morning off Highway 140, west of Sultana Drive, according to California Highway Patrol.

Tristan Shelton, 19, of Merced, was driving Fontenette-Noack and two other individuals, 18-year-old Atwater man Guillermo Cortez and 19-year old Los Banos resident Deshia Lane, at about 6:54 a.m. Saturday east on Highway 140 in a 2006 Ford Focus west of Sultana Drive at about 75 mph, according to a news release.

The car veered left into the westbound lane and continued into a dirt field off the north shoulder of Highway 140, where it rolled over four to five times before landing on its wheels, according to the release. Cortez and Lane suffered minor injuries but refused medical aid.

Fontenette-Noack was found unresponsive in the driver’s side back seat and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Winton resident was the only passenger not wearing a seat belt, the release states.

Tristan Shelton, 19, of Merced, was arrested and booked into Merced County Jail Saturday, May 4, 2019, on suspicion of vehicular homicide, felony hit-and-run and DUI in connection to the death of Devon Fontenette-Noack, a 20-year-old Winton passenger killed in a rollover collision that morning on Highway 140, west of Sultana Drive, in Merced County. Courtesy Merced County Sheriff's Office

Shelton was seen by officers fleeing on foot from the crash, according to CHP. He was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide, driving while under the influence and felony hit-and-run resulting in death, according to Merced County Jail records.

Shelton was transported to Mercy Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries before being booked in Merced County jail.

He remained in custody Monday with bail set at nearly $300,000.