Illegal marijuana plants - thousands of them - seized in Merced County, deputies say

Deputies seized more than 12,000 marijuana plants throughout the county last week, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Merced County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Ray Framstad and deputies eradicated marijuana from six different locations and seized 12,040 marijuana plants as well as 20 pounds of clipped marijuana buds, according to a news release.

Authorities also said they found two grams of black tar heroin, five firearms, a stolen CAT front-loading tractor and a stolen 26-foot Wanderer camping trailer.

According to Deputy Daryl Allen, one of the locations had more than 200 marijuana plants and two outdoor greenhouses. During the eradication efforts on Thursday and Friday of last week, four people were detained and cited for code violations.

According to the sheriff’s office news release, all outdoor marijuana grows are illegal.