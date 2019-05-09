Crime
Bomb threat forces evacuations at Merced County courthouse
About 200 people were forced from the Merced County Superior Courthouse on Thursday morning after a bomb threat was reported.
Sheriff’s Deputy Daryl Allen said the threat came in at about 10 a.m.
Deputies searched the building and no bomb was found. As of about 10:30 a.m., people were starting to be allowed back into the building, according to Allen.
In an emailed statement to the Merced Sun-Star, Interim Court Executive Officer Amanda Toste said the threat came from an anonymous caller.
