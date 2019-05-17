Merced man walking to 7-Eleven was attacked, stabbed, police say

Violent crime rises in Merced. Overall crime is down by 12 percent, chief says Violent crime in Merced rose by 3 percent in 2018 but overall crime was down by 12 points, according to numbers delivered Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, by Merced Police Chief Chris Goodwin, Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Violent crime in Merced rose by 3 percent in 2018 but overall crime was down by 12 points, according to numbers delivered Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, by Merced Police Chief Chris Goodwin,

A Merced man was attacked Thursday night and suffered a stab wound while walking from his home to a convenience store, police said.

The victim told police he was walking toward the 7-Eleven on East Gerard Avenue and Parsons Avenue at about 8 p.m. when two men approached him in the area of Brimmer Road and Ballantyne Drive, according to a news release.

The men started hitting the victim and stabbed him in the back with an unknown object before they fled in a vehicle, police said. The victim went back to his home and was taken to Mercy Medical Center for treatment of the puncture wound, the release states.

The officers arrived at the scene after being informed about the stabbing. They went to the hospital to speak with the victim.

Investigators are asking anyone with additional information to contact Detective Sgt. Rey Alvarez at 209-388-7705 or 209-385-6905. Callers can remain anonymous.