Man seriously wounded in Merced shooting. Police say they’re looking for the suspect

A man was seriously injured in a shooting Sunday in Merced, police said.

Officers who went to the 1500 block of Portola Way about 2:30 p.m. Sunday to investigate reports of a gun being fired in the area found the man in his 20s with a gunshot wound to the upper torso area, according to a news release.

Paramedics treated the man before he was taken to a regional hospital in Stanislaus County.

Officers searched the residential neighborhood but were not able to locate any suspects. Police said that during the search, officers obtained additional information that the suspects quickly left the area of the shooting in a vehicle before police arrived. Police said there is no description of the vehicle.

Detectives at the Merced Police Department ask that anyone with information about the shooting contact Investigations Sgt. Ray Alvarez at 209-388-7705. Anyone with information about the shooting can remain anonymous, police said.