Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing into Merced County residence, CHP says

Driver arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing into home, authorities say

A man was arrested Monday on suspicion of driving under the influence after crashing through a shed and into an apartment building, according to authorities.

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the collision shortly before 1 p.m. at North Winton Way south of Bobbie Avenue in Winton.

Authorities said the driver of a 1999 Chevrolet Astro Van, identified as 60-year-old Winton resident Lorenzo Lagunas, was driving north on Winton when he allowed the van to leave the west edge of the roadway and enter the parking lot of business, where it struck a shed.





After striking the shed at Cal Farm Service, the van continued through a dirt lot, crashed through a wooden fence and into an unoccupied bedroom of a home.





Authorities said neither Lagunas nor any occupants of the residence were injured in the collision.





Lagunas was transported to Merced Medical Center for medical clearance before being booked into the Merced County Jail, the CHP said.



