Burglary suspects found with stolen items, narcotics and counterfeit bills, police say

Two men were arrested after police found stolen items, drugs and counterfeit bills in a car suspected of being involved in a Merced County burglary, authorities said.

Turlock residents Harmjot Singh, 22, and Jagjeet Brar, 29, were arrested on charges of burglary, conspiracy, forgery, narcotics possession and possession of stolen property, according to a Livingston Police Department news release.





Police said the suspects were located at about 7 p.m. Saturday inside a car on Sunrise Court and that the car had possibly involved in a burglary reported on Alameda Court earlier that day.





Authorities said the car involved in the burglary was described as having a broken front window, which the car the suspects were in also had.





Police said that Brar is on probation in Stanislaus County.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found narcotics, counterfeit $100 bills, several items stolen during the burglary on Alameda Court, and several new clothing items with Old Navy Tags. The Old Navy clothing items were later determined to have been stolen from the Turlock Old Navy store.





Officers also located a printer, a stolen check and counterfeit copies of the check inside the car.





A witness identified Brar as the person seen in the area of the burglary knocking on the house door and leaving the victim’s residence with the property, police said.





Most of the burglary victim’s property was found in the car and returned to the victim. Both suspects denied taking part in the burglary and denied ownership of the counterfeit bills, police said.



