Police ask public for help after unknown suspect steals cash from Merced tire shop

Police are looking for more information in connection with the burglary of America’s Tire in Merced.

Officers responded to reports of a burglary at the tire store on 1204 W. Olive Ave. at about 9 a.m. Monday, according to a news release.

A window was broken and officers were told the unknown suspect took $230 from the cash register sometime between noon Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Eddie Drum at 209-388-7724 or at drume@cityofmerced.org. Tipsters can also all 209-385-4725 or send anonymous text messages to “TIP411,” or 847411, including “Comvip” as the text message keyword.