Crime
Police ask public for help after unknown suspect steals cash from Merced tire shop
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
Police are looking for more information in connection with the burglary of America’s Tire in Merced.
Officers responded to reports of a burglary at the tire store on 1204 W. Olive Ave. at about 9 a.m. Monday, according to a news release.
A window was broken and officers were told the unknown suspect took $230 from the cash register sometime between noon Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Eddie Drum at 209-388-7724 or at drume@cityofmerced.org. Tipsters can also all 209-385-4725 or send anonymous text messages to “TIP411,” or 847411, including “Comvip” as the text message keyword.
Comments