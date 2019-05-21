More details released in Merced woman’s killing, husband accused of murder

How to support victims of domestic abuse Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether someone has asked you for help or you sense someone is in distress, here are some general guidelines to help support possible victims of abuse, be it physical, emotional, sexual, psychological or financial.

A woman stabbed to death last weekend in her Merced home on Easy Street was identified Tuesday by the Merced County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office as 40-year-old Lorenza Silva De Loeza.

Silva De Loeza’s husband of 20 years, 51-year-old Raul Antonio Loeza, was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the domestic violence attack, Merced County Undersheriff Jason Goins said. Loeza remained in custody Tuesday with bail set at $1 million, according to Merced County jail records.

Courtesy of Merced County Sheriff's Office

Goins on Tuesday also said the couple’s two kids, a 15-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter, and Loeza’s 26-year-old daughter were witnesses at the residence at the time of the stabbing.

Silva De Loeza was found with at least one stab wound at about 11:40 p.m. Saturday in a bedroom at her home in the 600 block of Easy Street as sheriff’s deputies tried “life-saving measures” but were unsuccessful, Goins said.

Goins said the couple had been married for 20 years and were having a dispute prior to the attack. Investigators recovered the knife used in the attack and also learned Loeza was drinking alcohol throughout the day. Investigators believe the alcohol use contributed to the violence.

Loeza was arrested near the home without incident, Goins said.