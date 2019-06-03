Cocaine and a gun seized from suspected gang members home in Merced, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

An alleged gang member was arrested after drugs and a gun were found at his home, according to authorities.

Merced Police said 28-year-old Luis Medina was arrested at his home on 11th Street in Merced at 5:45 p.m. Friday evening. Investigators served seized a 9mm handgun, ammunition, cocaine, packaging material, a digital scale and cash while serving a search warrant, police said in a news release.

Officers with the Merced Police Department Gang Violence Suppression Unit “developed information” that Medina was selling drugs from his home. Medina is a convicted felon who legally can’t possess any firearms, according to police.

Luis Medina, 28. Photo courtesy of the Merced Police Department.

Authorities said Medina was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of sales of narcotics, firearm charges, child endangerment and gang enhancements.

Merced Police ask anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Gang Violence Suppression Unit Sgt. Brian Rodriguez at 209-385-4710 or GVSU@cityofmerced.org or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to the police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the ‘keyword in the text message.