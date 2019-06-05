Stabbing rampage at UC Merced: Here are all the released investigator reports, images

UC Merced CA rampage attacker’s family sues school board The family of Faisal Mohammad, the UC Merced freshman who stabbed four people in 2015, has filed for a restraining order to prevent the release of his manifesto and related reports, according to documents filed in Alameda County Superior Court. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The family of Faisal Mohammad, the UC Merced freshman who stabbed four people in 2015, has filed for a restraining order to prevent the release of his manifesto and related reports, according to documents filed in Alameda County Superior Court.

The University of California released dozens of pages documents and reports on Tuesday related to the Nov. 4, 2015, stabbing rampage by Faisal Mohammad at UC Merced.

Many of the documents have redactions made by the UC system, including names of victims and witnesses and other details. The family of the 18-year-old attacker filed a restraining order last week to redact some specific documents.

The Alameda County Superior Court ordered that a handwritten plan for the attack, a so-called “manifesto,” and a printed image of a flag from a terrorist group be redacted in the report.

Here are the documents: