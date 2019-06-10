Teenage gang member arrested with stolen handgun, Merced County deputies say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 17-year-old with a stolen gun and gang ties was recently arrested in Winton, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office STAR Team stopped a suspicious vehicle near Myrtle Avenue and Tokay Circle on Friday and saw the 17-year-old passenger reach under his seat, deputies said.

The teen admitted to being in possession of the loaded Smith & Wesson M&P Shield .40 caliber handgun found under the seat, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The gun turned out to have been reported stolen in Atwater.

The 17-year-old and two others in the car were gang members, deputies said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Merced Sun-Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The teen was arrested on suspicion of weapons charges and a gang enhancement, and booked at Juvenile Hall, deputies said. His name was not released because he’s a minor.



