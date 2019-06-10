Crime
Teenage gang member arrested with stolen handgun, Merced County deputies say
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
A 17-year-old with a stolen gun and gang ties was recently arrested in Winton, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office STAR Team stopped a suspicious vehicle near Myrtle Avenue and Tokay Circle on Friday and saw the 17-year-old passenger reach under his seat, deputies said.
The teen admitted to being in possession of the loaded Smith & Wesson M&P Shield .40 caliber handgun found under the seat, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The gun turned out to have been reported stolen in Atwater.
The 17-year-old and two others in the car were gang members, deputies said.
The teen was arrested on suspicion of weapons charges and a gang enhancement, and booked at Juvenile Hall, deputies said. His name was not released because he’s a minor.
Comments