They shot the wrong person and almost killed an infant in Merced County, officials say

The second of four defendants pleaded no contest to attempted murder in connection with the Christmas Eve shooting of a 60-year-old man in 2016.

Richard A. Medeiros, a 23-year-old Delhi resident, was sentenced Thursday to 23 years in prison for the attempted killing on Dec. 24, 2016, outside a home in the 10000 block of Kenneth way in Delhi.

The prison sentence includes nine years for second degree attempted murder, a gang enhancement of 10 years and a gun enhancement of four years.

Courtesy Merced County Sheriff's Office

Investigators said a black Nissan Sentra arrived at the home before more than one person stepped out of the vehicle and “multiple shooters” opened fire at people outside the home.

The suspected gang-related attack was meant for another man who wasn’t at the home at the time of the shooting, detectives said.

The victim survived but was at risk of nerve damage and possible paralysis, according to police. Investigators also found two bullet holes inches from an 11-month-old boy strapped into a car seat in a vehicle.

Along with Medeiros, Delhi residents Thomas R. Medina and Silvestre Amador Jr., and Modesto resident Eduardo Trujillo were arrested and charged with the shooting.

Medina pleaded to charges on May 31, 2017, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Amador and Trujillo’s next court date is scheduled for Monday. Supervising Merced County Deputy District Attorney Matthew Serratto declined to comment on the sentencing, citing the pending cases.