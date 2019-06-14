Dos Palos man arrested after police report finding drugs, money in Merced hotel room

The Merced Police Department said one man was arrested after officers with the Gang Violence Suppression Unit located methamphetamine, packaging material, a digital scale and cash in a Merced Motel 6 room. Photo courtesy of the Merced Police Department. akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

A Dos Palos man has been arrested after authorities said they found drugs, and cash in a Merced hotel room.

According to police, at about 11:16 a.m. Friday, Joey Michael Orlando, 34, was arrested by officers from the Merced Police Department’s Gang Violence Suppression Unit when they located 5 ounces of methamphetamine, packaging material, a digital scale and cash during a search of a room at Motel 6 in Merced.

Officers responded to the hotel and served the search warrant after developing information that Orlando was selling methamphetamine from one of the hotel’s rooms, according to a news release.





Orlando was arrested on suspicion of sales of narcotics and booked into the Merced County Jail, according to police.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Merced Sun-Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Merced police ask anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Gang Violence Suppression Unit (GVSU) Sgt. Rodriguez at 209-385-4710 or GVSU@cityofmerced.org or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725.

The public can send information via anonymous text messages to the police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.



