Alleged gang member arrested when officers find gun in Merced County home, police say

A suspected gang member has been arrested after officers found a firearm in his home, according to authorities.

The Merced Police Department said at 11:02 a.m., Saturday, 41-year-old Lorenzo Lagunas was arrested at his home in Winton after officers located a .38 caliber revolver and ammunition inside the residence.





Gang Violence Suppression Unit officers and the Merced County Sheriff’s Office STAR Team served the search warrant at Lagunas’ home on Cottage Street. Investigators learned a gang member had drugs and guns inside the residence, according to a police department news release.





Lorenzo Lagunas, 41. Photo courtesy of the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Lagunas is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms. Lagunas was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of weapons charges and gang enhancements.





Merced Police ask anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Gang Violence Suppression Unit (GVSU) Sgt. Rodriguez at 209-385-4710 or GVSU@cityofmerced.org or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. The public can send information via anonymous text message to the police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the ‘keyword” in the text message.



