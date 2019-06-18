21-year-old man shot early Tuesday morning in Merced County

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Los Banos police are investigating a shooting that injured a 21-year-old man, officials said.

Officers responded to calls of shots fired at 12:09 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 1000 block of Marsala Street, Cmdr. Jason Hedden said.

Police found a 21-year-old man with a single gunshot wound to the upper body. He was flown to a Modesto hospital and was in stable condition.

“We’re looking into all leads and all possibilities,” Hedden said. “It may have stemmed from an earlier argument or altercation, so we’re looking into that possibility.”

Police haven’t made an arrest and didn’t have information on a suspect, Hedden said. Additional information wasn’t available Tuesday morning.

Police also are investigating other reports of shots fired Monday night, Hedden said. But authorities aren’t yet sure if the calls were caused by gunshots or fireworks.

Anyone with information on the incident is being urged to call Los Banos police at 209-827-7070, ext. 0. Anonymous crime tips can be left by calling 209-827-2545. Anonymous tips can also be left at the police department’s website at www.losbanos.org/city-government/departments/police.