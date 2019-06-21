Teenager hospitalized after shooting in South Merced, according to authorities

Police lights.

Police are investigating a South Merced shooting that sent a teenager to the hospital Wednesday, authorities said.

According to Merced Police Capt. Bimley West, officers responded around 9:17 p.m. to a shots fired call on Skylark Court, where they located a 17-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Officers on scene contacted Riggs Ambulance Service and the victim, who is from Merced, was transported to Mercy Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.





Authorities believe the juvenile was in a white 2003 Volvo at the time of the shooting. Several bullet holes were found in the vehicle at the scene.





Based on the current investigation, the shooting is believed to be gang related.

Authorities are not releasing details about possible suspects.





West called the shooting “horrible” and said that with the number of rounds fired, it is fortunate that no other person was struck.





“We urge any citizen who witnessed this particular shooting to contact Sgt. Alvarez at 209-388-7705,” said West.





Anyone with information related to the shooting can remain anonymous.

West also said that citizens are urged to call the police any time they observe someone suspicious looking in the neighborhood.

West said that as of Thursday, the victim had been transported to a regional hospital south of Merced where he underwent a successful surgery.



