Weekend shooting reported on R Street in Merced. Police seek public’s help
Police are asking the public for any information about a shooting that left several bullet holes in a Merced house and vehicle.
The shooting occurred at about 11:24 p.m. Sunday at a home in the 2400 block of R Street, Merced Police Lt. Alan Ward said.
Multiple rounds were fired at the occupied home, hitting window paneling and a car, Ward said. No injuries were reported.
Shell casings were found at the scene but the weapon wasn’t located, Ward said. But there wasn’t a clear description of a suspect.
Anyone with information is being urged to contact Sgt. Rey Alvarez at 209-388-7705. The Merced Police Department Tipster Line also can be contacted at 209-385-4725. The public can send information via anonymous text messages by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the keyword in the text message.
