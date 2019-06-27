Crime
Merced man was shot but didn’t report any crime. Police say it’s ‘suspicious’
If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
A 40-year-old Merced man with a gunshot wound was flown to a hospital Thursday, according to police.
Gunfire was reported at about 6:46 p.m. in the 3100 block of Nottingham Avenue. Police found the man with a gunshot to the torso. Police are investigating the shooting as suspicious though the victim did not report any crimes, according to Capt. Bimley West.
Detectives were conducting interviews to determine what happened, West said.
The victim was flown to a regional hospital in Stanislaus County, police said.
Merced Police detectives are asking for anyone with information about the shooting to call Detective Cruz Jasso at 209-385-8889. Witnesses to this shooting can remain anonymous.
Comments