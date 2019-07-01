They held a gun to an infant’s head and demanded money, Merced police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Two people have been arrested in connection with a May home invasion robbery in Merced during which a gun was held to a child’s head.

Police said Hayward residents Christian Alejandro Esparza, 21, and Andrew Enrique Garcia, 23, were arrested after investigators served multiple search warrants home in Hayward on June 27.





Merced Police detectives, members of the Gang Violence Suppression Unit and the Merced Area Gang and Narcotics Enforcement Team served the warrants after detectives identified Garcia and Esparza as suspects in a May home invasion and robbery, according to a news release.





The robbery was reported at 7:44 a.m. May 9 at a home in the 400 block of Beckman Way.

A 29-year-old woman told officers two armed men forced their way into her home. She said one of the men held a gun to a 1-year-old child’s head and demanded money and other valuables. She gave them several items and they fled in a white Jeep, police said.

Esparza was booked into jail on suspicion of participation in criminal street gang activity and first-degree robbery. Garcia was booked on suspicion of street gang activity on or near a school and first-degree robbery, according to jail records.

Merced Police ask anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Detective Kalvin Haygood at 209-385-6998. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to the police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.



