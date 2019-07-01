Suspected burglar arrested after stolen vehicle pursuit in Merced, police say

Here’s what to do when you hear a siren The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The crews at Modesto Fire Station No. 5 responded to 4,200 calls last year. Whether it be a fire engine, a police officer or an ambulance, if its lights and sirens are on, here are the basics for yielding to emergency vehicles.

A man believed to be tied to several burglaries was arrested over the weekend following a car chase in a stolen vehicle, police said.

He was identified Monday by police as 22-year-old Nathan Wood of Merced.





According to Lt. Joe Weiss, an officer located a stolen Honda CRV traveling south on G Street near 21st Street at about 6:47 p.m. Saturday. As the officer attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver failed to stop and a short vehicle pursuit ensued which ended near West 21st Street and S Street, police said.





Authorities said Wood abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. Additional officers responded to the area and Wood was taken into custody.





During a search of the vehicle, officers found two bolt action rifles, according to police.





Authorities said Wood is believed to be tied to several recent residential burglaries.

According to Merced jail records, Wood was booked on suspicion of violation of probation, felony possession of a firearm, possession of burglary tools, felon in possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property of $950 or less with no priors, stolen vehicle without owners consent, obstructs or resists public officer and disregard safety or evade officer.

Merced Police ask anyone with information regarding this crime to contact Detective Jeremy Salyers at 209-385-7771 or salyers@cityofmerced.org or the Merced Police Department Tipster Line at 209-385-4725. The public can send information via anonymous text messages to the police department by dialing “TIP411” (847411) and including the word “Comvip” as the “keyword” in the text message.



